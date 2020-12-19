State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

