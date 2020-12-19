State Street Corp Lowers Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 331,600 shares of company stock worth $15,157,653 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

