Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

