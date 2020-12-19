STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $319,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $196.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

