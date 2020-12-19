Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.