Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to Hold

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aphria by 209.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aphria during the second quarter worth about $814,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.