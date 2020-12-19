STPT (STPT) Market Cap Achieves $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00143701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00761234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00179797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00376149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00077869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121195 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

