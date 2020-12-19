SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.50 on Friday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 735.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

