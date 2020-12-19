SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $158,832.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVMK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

