Swingby Hits Market Cap of $7.89 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 76% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $1.40 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00137749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00767617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00172215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077530 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

