SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.71

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

