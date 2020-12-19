SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.71

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03.
In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
