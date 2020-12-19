Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $167.72 Average PT from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.39. 5,178,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

