TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Shares Up 0.5%

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.02 ($12.96) and last traded at €10.98 ($12.92). 53,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.92 ($12.85).

Several research firms recently commented on TTK. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.01.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

