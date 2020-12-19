Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.