TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $38.83 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.37.

Shares of TCF opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

