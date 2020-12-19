Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,431 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.