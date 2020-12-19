Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 143.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $718,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

