Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,750 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 143.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

