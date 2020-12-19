Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.77.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $580,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.95. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

