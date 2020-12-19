Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.36.

TFX stock opened at $408.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.17. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $411.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

