Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TKAGY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

