Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Telenav were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.31. Telenav, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNAV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

