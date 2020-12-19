Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 231,010 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 24.88%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

