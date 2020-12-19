Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

NYSE TME opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 303,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

