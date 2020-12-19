Tendies (TEND) Reaches Market Cap of $499,856.27

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $499,856.27 and approximately $18.26 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00742832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00368081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118234 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,971,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,100 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

