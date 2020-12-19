Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells $12,461,746.17 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $14,670,319.72.

On Friday, December 11th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 1,402,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,537. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.