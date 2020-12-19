Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,663,057.28 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $1,663,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 18th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17.
- On Monday, December 14th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $14,670,319.72.
- On Friday, December 11th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,537. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -316.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.
THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.