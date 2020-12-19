Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,663,057.28 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $1,663,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17.

On Monday, December 14th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $14,670,319.72.

On Friday, December 11th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,537. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -316.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

