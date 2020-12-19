Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.98 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $207.97 million and $10.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00143793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00771007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00209714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00381522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124385 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,135,928 coins and its circulating supply is 383,484,912 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

