Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $341.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,045.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.01330876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00077447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00275084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

