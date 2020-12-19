The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post $627.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $37.45. 1,564,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

