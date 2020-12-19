The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $30.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.