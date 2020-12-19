The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $53.74. 35,480,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,272,994. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

