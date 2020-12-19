The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

