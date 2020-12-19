The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

The First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

FNLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered The First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

