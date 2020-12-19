THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0004

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.22 million and $13,458.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

