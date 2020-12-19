Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00384197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

