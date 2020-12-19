Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 91.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00139681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00741819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00174769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00368903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00118136 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

