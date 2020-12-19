TokenPay Price Hits $0.0728 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $191,818.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,824.69 or 1.00120485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022395 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00058833 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,799,593 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

