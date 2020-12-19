TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of TopBuild worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $196.22 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

