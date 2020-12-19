Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

