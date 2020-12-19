Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.