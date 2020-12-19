TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

