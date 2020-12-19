TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,005,085 shares trading hands.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.91% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

