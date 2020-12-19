Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

TRNS stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $253.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in Transcat by 37.4% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Transcat by 26.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

