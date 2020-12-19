TransferCoin Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $72,865.75 and $590.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

