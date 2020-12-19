Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 1,304,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,079,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

TBIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

