Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travelzoo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

