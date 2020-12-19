Trias (TRY) Price Tops $0.0008

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 51.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Trias has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $39,231.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.