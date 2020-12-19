Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TMQ opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

