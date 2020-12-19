TRON Trading Up 9.7% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $744.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

