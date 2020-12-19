Truist Financial Corp Acquires 11,417 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 92,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 163,970 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

